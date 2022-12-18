Polls have closed in Tunisia’s parliamentary elections, which have seen a low voter turnout and a boycott from the country’s main opposition parties.

Only 8.8 percent of Tunisia’s 9.2 million eligible voters cast ballots on Saturday, according to provisional figures, and most political parties, including the Ennahda movement, Heart of Tunisia Party and Movement Party, boycotted the polls.

“The vote is largely insignificant. Tunisia moved from a parliamentary system to a presidential one this summer, and the parliament lost many of its prerogatives," Youssef Cherif, director of the Columbia Global Centers Tunis, a think tank set up by the New York-based university, tells TRT World.

“The vote is one more step in the path traced by the president for his 'project,' but the popular boycott is an indicator that only a few Tunisians are really following him,” he adds.

An additional round of legislative elections and another regional election are expected this spring.

On Sunday, the leader of Tunisia's main opposition alliance, Ahmed Nejib Chebbi of the National Salvation Front, called on President Kais Saied to "leave immediately" following the mass voter abstention.

READ MORE: Hundreds of Tunisians protest against president a week before elections

Kais Saied's power grab

The elections held for the lower house of parliament are the latest step in a series of measures taken by Saied, who, in July 2021, ousted the government, dissolved parliament and assumed executive authority.

A couple of months later, Saied abolished the country’s constitutional monitoring body. By February this year, he had dissolved a key judicial watchdog, the Supreme Judicial Council - a body tasked with ensuring the independence of the country's justice system.

In a referendum in July this year, Tunisians approved a constitution that hands broad executive powers to the president. Saied led the project excluding all major political parties and civil society groups from the process.

In September, the president changed the electoral law, diminishing the role of political parties in a reformed parliament that now has fewer powers under the new constitution.

The new electoral law reduces the number of members of the lower house of parliament from 217 to 161, who were elected directly instead of through a party list. The new electoral law has also done away with electoral lists. Some constituencies only had one candidate, resulting in some automatic winners.

Voters baffled by the new rules and candidates

Tunisians voted for the 161 seats in the House of Representatives from among 1,055 candidates, including 120 women.