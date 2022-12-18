WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghanistan: Fuel tanker explodes in tunnel, killing more than a dozen
Originally built in the 1960s, the Salang Tunnel is around 80 miles (128.7 kilometres) north of Kabul. The fuel tanker explosion killed at least 19 people, among them women and children.
Afghanistan: Fuel tanker explodes in tunnel, killing more than a dozen
In this file photo, Afghan workers clear a portion of the opening of the tunnel to widen its access in Salang as cars start to negotiate its muddy entrance. / AP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
December 18, 2022

A fuel tanker exploded in a tunnel north of Kabul, killing at least 19 people and injuring 32 others, a local official said on Sunday.

The Salang Tunnel, which is around 80 miles (128.7 kilometres) north of the Afghan capital, was originally built in the 1960s to assist the Soviet invasion. It is a key link between the country's north and south.

READ MORE:Several killed, injured in blast at Afghanistan mosque

A spokesman for Parwan province, Said Himatullah Shamim, said Saturday night's tunnel explosion killed at least 19 people, including women and children. He said survivors remain trapped under rubble and that the number of casualties could rise.

RECOMMENDED

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, which happened at around 8:30 pm.

Parwan's health department has received 14 dead and 24 injured so far, according to local official Dr. Abdullah Afghan. There are five women and two children among the dead, he said, and the rest are men who are severely burnt and cannot be recognised.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Public Works, Molvi Hamidullah Misbah, said earlier Sunday that the fire was extinguished and that teams were still working to clear the tunnel.

READ MORE:Blasts cause blackouts in Afghanistan ahead of Eid, millions affected

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula