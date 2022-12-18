WORLD
Israel expels French-Palestinian activist Salah Hamouri: Interior ministry
Prior to his expulsion, Hammouri was placed in administrative detention, which is a procedure that allows the Israeli authorities to detain Palestinians indefinitely without charge or trial.
Hammouri is a human rights lawyer known for advocating for the rights of prisoners, including torture survivors. / AA Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
December 18, 2022

Israel has expelled French-Palestinian lawyer Salah Hamouri, announced the country's interior ministry, after he had been detained without formal charges since March.

Hamouri "was deported this morning to France following Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's decision to withdraw his residency status," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday morning.

Israeli authorities had previously said Hammouri would be deported to France because of his alleged "breach of allegiance to the State of Israel" and "based on secret evidence he cannot challenge."

Activist lawyer

Hammouri is a human rights lawyer known for advocating for the rights of prisoners, including torture survivors.

He works with the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association — an internationally renowned human rights organistion — and the UN Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture grantee.

Israel designated Addameer and other Palestinian civil society organisations as "terrorist" and "unlawful" in October 2021.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
