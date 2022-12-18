WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish family grapples with tragic murder of loved one in Paris
University student Akin Genc was killed in an armed attack on the way home from school in Aulnay-sous-Bois, a suburb of Paris.
Turkish family grapples with tragic murder of loved one in Paris
Akin Genc will be laid to rest in the Turkish province of Trabzon after procedures are completed.
By Eren Doguoglu
December 18, 2022

Ersin Genc is waiting for the murderer of his brother to be found as soon as possible as the family grapples with grief in wake of their loss.

University student Akin Genc, 20, was killed Thursday in an armed attack on the way home from school in Aulnay-sous-Bois, a suburb of Paris.

He was found shot in the head on a side street about 200 metres (656 feet) from his home. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved.

READ MORE:Teenage girl of Turkish origin dies after knife attack in Germany

'No animosity toward anyone'

RECOMMENDED

Ersin Genc told Anadolu Agency that the pain the family has experienced is indescribable but stressed that his brother and family had no animosity toward anyone.

He said his brother, who was studying at an architecture school in Paris, was a successful student without any bad habits.

READ MORE:Türkiye asks for clarity on deceased Turkish national in French custody

"He was a child like an angel. From school to home, from home to school, he did nothing but study on the weekends,” he said.

He said that the investigation is ongoing and the family expects the murderer to be found as soon as possible.

Akin Genc will be laid to rest in the Turkish province of Trabzon after procedures are completed.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula