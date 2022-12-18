A shootout at an Atlanta apartment complex left two teenage boys dead and three more minors wounded on Saturday. Police said an online dispute triggered the tragic event.

Officers responded to the complex in the city's southwest shortly after 5 pm. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the others were hospitalised for treatment.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters that the dead were two boys, ages 14 and 16, and the wounded were two boys, 11 and 15, and a 15-year-old girl.

“We know that there was some type of dispute on social media that escalated to gunfire,” Hampton said. “One group of individuals came to the apartment with their guns and then the other group fired their weapons.”

Asked whether the incident could be characterised as a shootout, Hampton said that would be a fair assessment since “multiple people were shooting.”