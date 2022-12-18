Members of India's ruling party have set fire to effigies of Pakistan's foreign minister, following a war of words between the South Asian rivals at the United Nations.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have had poisoned relations and fought several wars, most of them over disputed Kashmir, since independence from Britain 75 years ago.

This week at the UN in New York, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar told Pakistan to "try to be (a) good neighbour", calling the country the "epicentre of terrorism".

His Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari responded by calling India's Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "Butcher of Gujarat".

"I want to tell India that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India," Zardari said.

"He (PM Modi) was banned from entering this country [USA] until he became the Prime Minister. This is the Prime Minister of the RSS and the Foreign Minister of the RSS. What is the RSS? The RSS takes inspiration from Hitler's 'SS'."

This was in reference to when Modi was chief minister of the state of Gujarat when sectarian riots in 2002 left more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, dead. He was accused of turning a blind eye.

Protests and war of words