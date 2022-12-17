WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hippo spits out Uganda toddler after 'swallowing' him partially
Alert bystander saves two-year-old from being consumed by a hippopotamus on Lake Edward shores, police say.
Hippo spits out Uganda toddler after 'swallowing' him partially
Hippos are considered one of the world's deadliest mammals — twice as much as lions. / AP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 17, 2022

A hippopotamus has partially swallowed a 2-year-old boy in Uganda near his home, swallowing half of his body before spitting him out.

Iga Paul was playing on the shores of Lake Edward, about 800-metres from the boy's home, when the hippo attacked on December 4.

Police said the animal grabbed the toddler and partially swallowed him in a highly unusual land attack in the area.

A bystander intervened and threw stones at the hippo to try and stop the attack.

Eventually, the hippo was scared off and spit the boy out before retreating to the lake.

"It took the bravery of one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim after he stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth," police said in a statement. 

RECOMMENDED

"This is the first such kind of incident where a hippo strayed out of Lake Edward and attacked a young child."

Deadliest mammals

The toddler was taken to Bwera Hospital in Western Uganda to treat injuries and was given a rabies vaccine.

"Although the hippo was scared back into the lake, all residents near animal sanctuaries and habitats should know that wild animals are very dangerous. Instinctually, wild animals see humans as a threat and any interaction can cause them to act strangely or aggressively," warned police.

Hippos kill an estimated 500 people every year in Africa, according to popular US magazine National Geographic and are considered one of the world's deadliest mammals — twice as much as lions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula