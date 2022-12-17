A hippopotamus has partially swallowed a 2-year-old boy in Uganda near his home, swallowing half of his body before spitting him out.

Iga Paul was playing on the shores of Lake Edward, about 800-metres from the boy's home, when the hippo attacked on December 4.

Police said the animal grabbed the toddler and partially swallowed him in a highly unusual land attack in the area.

A bystander intervened and threw stones at the hippo to try and stop the attack.

Eventually, the hippo was scared off and spit the boy out before retreating to the lake.

"It took the bravery of one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim after he stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth," police said in a statement.