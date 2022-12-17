South Africa's ruling ANC was due to elect a new leader this weekend after the country's embattled president, Cyril Ramaphosa, pitched to steer the party for a second term.

Despite a tarnishing cash-heist scandal and vociferous internal opposition, Ramaphosa, 70, is tipped to win re-election as the head of the African National Congress (ANC) at a five-day party conference that kicked off on Friday.

But after 28 years in power, the party shaped by Nelson Mandela to spearhead the struggle to end apartheid faces deep rifts and declining support.

In a three-hour-long address on Friday, Ramaphosa sought to project confidence and authority.

South Africans "expect us to have the courage and the honesty to recognise our shortcomings and the resolve to correct them," he told some 4,500 ANC delegates at an events centre near Johannesburg.

The conference was running well behind schedule on Saturday after starting several hours late the day before.

But party officials said voting was still expected to take place.

"Our delegates just have to understand that we may have to work for much longer than we had anticipated," said national spokesman Pule Mabe.

That caused some to grumble.

"It is extremely frustrating," one delegate from the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province who preferred not to give his name said of the delays.

Dozens of delegates, largely supporters of corruption-tainted former president Jacob Zuma who was forced out by Ramaphosa, heckled the current South African leader, chanting "Change! Change!" and banging on their tables.

"Let us exercise discipline, let us exercise political consciousness," Ramaphosa said, urging attendees to debate issues instead of "shouting" and "howling at each other".

Rivalry amid leaders accused of corruption