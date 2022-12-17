The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan have finalised an agreement on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the conflict in Ukraine.

Saturday's agreement signed in Bucharest involves a cable running beneath the Black Sea that would link Azerbaijan to Hungary via Georgia and Romania.

The deal comes as Hungary, which has lobbied heavily against EU sanctions on Russia, is seeking additional sources for fossil fuels to reduce its heavy dependence on Russian oil and gas.

Azerbaijan plans to export electricity from offshore wind farms to Europe via Georgia, a cable beneath the Black Sea, and then to Romania and Hungary.

The office of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said in a statement Friday that the agreement between the four nations will provide the “financial and technical framework” for the undersea electricity cable project.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the signing event alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The project will aim to diversify energy supplies and increase regional energy security, the statement said.

