TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye 'neutralises' 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the terrorist group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.
Türkiye 'neutralises' 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye. / AA Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
December 17, 2022

Turkish security forces "neutralised" two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry has said.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock area, the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Nothing can prevent Türkiye from preserving its own security

RECOMMENDED

Operation Claw-Lock

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the terrorist group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

READ MORE: Akar: Türkiye neutralises 13 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq operation

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry