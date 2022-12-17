Elon Musk has said he will reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended in a controversy over publishing public data about the billionaire' s plane.

"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," he tweeted on Saturday.

A Twitter poll created by Musk earlier in the day showed that the majority of respondents were in favour of ending the suspensions.

The suspensions stemmed from a disagreement over a Twitter account called ElonJet, which tracked Musk's private plane using publicly available information.

On Wednesday, Twitter suspended the account and others that tracked private jets, despite Musk's previous tweet saying he would not suspend ElonJet in the name of free speech.

Shortly after, Twitter changed its privacy policy to prohibit the sharing of "live location information."

Then on Thursday evening, several journalists, including from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post, were suspended from Twitter without notice or explanation.

