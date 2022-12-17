BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Elon Musk says he will reinstate suspended journalists' accounts after poll
Following a poll result on Twitter in favour of restoring accounts of recently suspended journalists, Elon Musk announces he will reinstate all of the accounts on the platform.
Elon Musk says he will reinstate suspended journalists' accounts after poll
The suspensions stemmed from a disagreement over a Twitter account called ElonJet, which tracked Musk's private plane using publicly available information. / AA Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
December 17, 2022

Elon Musk has said he will reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended in a controversy over publishing public data about the billionaire' s plane.

"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," he tweeted on Saturday.

A Twitter poll created by Musk earlier in the day showed that the majority of respondents were in favour of ending the suspensions.

The suspensions stemmed from a disagreement over a Twitter account called ElonJet, which tracked Musk's private plane using publicly available information.

On Wednesday, Twitter suspended the account and others that tracked private jets, despite Musk's previous tweet saying he would not suspend ElonJet in the name of free speech.

Shortly after, Twitter changed its privacy policy to prohibit the sharing of "live location information."

Then on Thursday evening, several journalists, including from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post, were suspended from Twitter without notice or explanation.

READ MORE: Elon Musk says Twitter suspended accounts of journalists for 'doxxing'

RECOMMENDED

Global backlash

Twitter's unprecedented suspensions had drawn swift backlash from government officials, advocacy groups and press organisations across the globe.

Officials from France, Germany, Britain and the European Union condemned the suspensions, with some saying the platform was jeopardising press freedom.

Melissa Fleming, head of communications for the United Nations, tweeted she was "deeply disturbed" by the suspensions and that "media freedom is not a toy."

The German Foreign Office warned Twitter that the ministry had a problem with moves that jeopardised press freedom.

Roland Lescure, the French minister of industry, tweeted on Friday that, following Musk's suspension of journalists, he would suspend his own activity on Twitter.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry