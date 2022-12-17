Thousands of migrants have packed shelters on Mexico's border with the United States as an end neared to Trump-era asylum restrictions, with fresh numbers showing that fewer single adults crossed illegally last month.

Border Patrol agents stopped single adults 143,903 times along the Mexican border in November, down 9 percent from 158,639 times in October and the lowest level since August, according to a Justice Department court filing.

Nicaraguans became the second-largest nationality at the border among single adults after Mexicans, surpassing Cubans.

The filing in a federal lawsuit in Louisiana gave no explanation for the drop, which came ahead of Wednesday's scheduled end to a public-health rule known as Title 42.

Migrants have been denied right to seek asylum under US and international law 2.5 million times since March 2020 on the grounds of preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Republican-led states have asked a federal appeals court to keep Title 42 in place. A decision could come down to the wire.

Border cities, most notably El Paso, Texas, are facing a daily influx of migrants that the Biden administration expects to grow if asylum restrictions are lifted.

Shelters opening for migrants

Tijuana, the largest Mexican border city, has an estimated 5,000 people in more than 30 shelters, Enrique Lucero's director of migrant affairs said this week.

In Reynosa, about 3,000 migrants live in tents pitched on concrete slabs and rough gravel inside the walls of Senda de Vida 2, a shelter opened by an evangelical Christian pastor when his first one reached capacity.

For the many fleeing violence in Haiti, Venezuela, Central America and beyond, such shelters offer at least some safety from the cartels that control passage through the Rio Grande and prey on migrants.