India's foreign minister has accused Pakistan of being the "epicentre of terrorism", while his counterpart hit back that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the "Butcher of Gujarat" in a war of words at the United Nations.

The latest exchange of taunts happened on the sidelines of an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York across Wednesday and Thursday.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told Pakistan to "clean up your act and try to be (a) good neighbour", calling Pakistan the "epicentre of terrorism".

"Hillary Clinton, during her visit to Pakistan, said that if you keep snakes in your backyard, you can't expect them to bite only your neighbours. Eventually, they will bite the people who keep them in the backyard."

In response, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said India sought to conflate Muslims and terrorists in both countries.

He told Jaishankar that "Osama bin Laden is dead, (but) the Butcher of Gujarat lives, and he is the prime minister of India".

Bhutto Zardari said his country had lost far more lives to terrorism and that he himself was a victim, referring to his mother Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated by a suicide bomber in 2007.

"Why would we want our own people to suffer? We absolutely do not."

READ MORE:Pakistan army chief says 'ready to take fight back' to India if war imposed