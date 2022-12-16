Türkiye continues to contribute to resolving regional crises and global conflicts, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

Speaking at the Türkiye National Branding Forum on Friday, Altun said: "Our world is going through serious tests and serious challenges today. Türkiye, which has successfully overcome these global tests, also contributes to resolving regional crises and global conflicts."

In the era of global uncertainty, Türkiye not only stands out as "an island of stability, but also contributes to world peace as a stabilizing power," Altun added.

We are proud to serve hope all over the world with Ankara's mediation efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war and the grain deal reached for the solution to the food crisis," he added.

With its principled foreign policy, Ankara has become the hub for global peace and stability, he said, adding that the "models of Türkiye, which we have built from diplomacy to humanitarian aid, from health to the environment, have set an example to the world today."

With its strong steps taken, Türkiye is a regional power, and a global player, he said, adding that as the Communications Directorate, "we carry out our activities to transform this power of our country into a reputable and reliable brand and to make it sustainable."

