The head of a Russian private military contractor has urged Moscow to declare France a "state sponsor of terrorism" after an alleged assassination attempt on a Russian official in the Central African Republic (CAR).

"I have already requested the Russian foreign ministry to initiate the procedure to declare France a state sponsor of terrorism," Yevgeny Prigozhin was quoted as saying in a statement released by his company, Concord on Friday.

The Russian official was identified as Dmitry Sytyi. He was seriously injured when a parcel he received exploded earlier on Friday.

"Before losing consciousness, Dmitry Sytyi managed to say: 'I saw a note: This is for you from all the French, the Russians will get out of Africa'," Prigozhin added.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna rejected Prigozhin's claim.

"This information is false and is a good example of Russian propaganda and the fanciful imagination that sometimes characterises it," Colonna said during a visit to Morocco.

News reports identify Sytyi as the head of the Russian House cultural centre in the CAR capital, Bangui.

The Russian embassy said it had tightened its own security measures following the attack, TASS reported.

Vladislav Ilyin, the press attaché of the Russian embassy, was quoted by a Russian media outlet, RIA, as saying that Sytyi is now being treated at a hospital after the package detonated in his hand.

Prigozhin, however, said it was unclear if Sytyi would survive.

