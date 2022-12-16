TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Explosion wounds police officers in southeastern Türkiye
Two suspects have been arrested after the incident in the country's southeast.
Explosion wounds police officers in southeastern Türkiye
The explosion occurred as a bus transporting police officers was passing by in Diyarbakir province. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
December 16, 2022

Eight Turkish police officers have been wounded in an explosion in Türkiye's southeast.

The explosion occurred as a bus transporting police officers was passing by in Diyarbakir province.

Medical emergency teams and additional police personnel have reportedly been deployed to the scene.

RECOMMENDED

The wounded police officers have been hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the blast.

READ MORE: Footage shows how Istanbul bomber carried out Sunday's attack

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry