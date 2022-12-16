December 16, 2022
Eight Turkish police officers have been wounded in an explosion in Türkiye's southeast.
The explosion occurred as a bus transporting police officers was passing by in Diyarbakir province.
Medical emergency teams and additional police personnel have reportedly been deployed to the scene.
RECOMMENDED
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
The wounded police officers have been hospitalised.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the blast.
READ MORE: Footage shows how Istanbul bomber carried out Sunday's attack
SOURCE:AA