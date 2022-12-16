Five Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.

The charges on Thursday are the first to emerge from death that authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long-suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, "I'm scared!"

Facing the most serious charges from a state grand jury was Master Trooper Kory York, who was seen on the body-camera footage dragging Greene by his ankle shackles and leaving the heavyset man face down in the dirt for more than nine minutes.

York was charged with negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office.

Others, including a Union Parish sheriff’s deputy and three other troopers, were charged with malfeasance and obstruction of justice.

Greene's death further fuelled a national debate over police brutality, especially against Black men. One officer also shocked him with a stun gun.

"We're all excited for the indictments, but are they actually going to pay for it?" said Greene's mother, Mona Hardin, who for more than three years has kept the pressure on state and federal investigators and vowed not to bury the cremated remains of her "Ronnie" until she gets justice.

"As happy as we are, we want something to stick."

Union Parish District Attorney John Belton submitted arrest warrants for all five of the indicted officers.

The federal grand jury investigation, which expanded last year to examine whether state police brass obstructed justice to protect the troopers, remains open, and prosecutors have been tight-lipped about when the panel could make a decision on charges.

Greene's May 10, 2019, death was shrouded in secrecy from the beginning when authorities told grieving relatives that the 49-year-old died in a car crash at the end of a high-speed chase near Monroe — an account questioned by both his family and even an emergency room doctor who noted Greene's battered body.

Still, a coroner's report listed Greene's cause of death as a motor vehicle accident, a state police crash report omitted any mention of troopers using force, and 462 days would pass before state police began an internal probe.

All the while, the body-camera video remained so secret it was withheld from Greene's initial autopsy, and officials from Edwards on down declined repeated requests to release it, citing ongoing investigations.

