Peru court orders 18-month detention for ousted president Castillo
Pedro Castillo will remain in pre-trial detention, a judicial panel within the Supreme Court rules, after the ex-leader was ousted last week by lawmakers and arrested on rebellion charges, igniting violent protests.
Police arrive to clear debris from a highway, placed by supporters of Pedro Castillo protesting his detention in Arequipa on December 15, 2022. / AP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
December 16, 2022

A Peruvian judge has ordered ousted president Pedro Castillo to remain in custody for 18 months, approving a request from authorities for time to build their rebellion case against him.

The judge's decision came a day after the government declared a state of emergency as it struggles to calm violent protests. 

The protests erupted after Castillo was voted out of power by lawmakers last week, following his attempt to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote.

Judge Cesar San Martin Castro ruled days after Congress stripped Castillo of the privilege that keeps Peru's presidents from facing criminal charges.

Castillo and his legal team refused to participate in Thursday's virtual hearing, arguing it lacked "minimum guarantees." 

He was represented by a public defender.

People, government at loggerheads

Castillo's supporters began protesting last week after he was removed from power and taken into custody following his attempt to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote.

The latest political crisis has only deepened the instability gripping the country, with six presidents coming and going in as many years.

Peru's Supreme Prosecutor Alcides Chinchay said in court on Thursday that Castillo faces at least 10 years in prison for the rebellion charge. 

Meanwhile, a large group of protesters — and police in riot gear — gathered in central Lima on Thursday evening.

The protesters were demanding Castillo's freedom, the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, and the immediate scheduling of general elections to pick a new president and members of Congress.

They have burned police stations, taken over an airstrip used by the armed forces and invaded the runway of the international airport in Arequipa, a gateway to some of Peru's tourist attractions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
