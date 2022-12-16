Puerto Rico's movement for greater self-government has gotten a boost in the US House of Representatives, which passed a bill for a referendum on three potential futures, although the measure had little chance of being taken up by the Senate.

The bill, which passed 233-191 on Thursday with some Republican support, would offer voters in the US territory three options: statehood, independence or independence with free association.

Democratic Representative Raul Grijalva, the bill's original sponsor, said that whether the measure gets a vote in the Senate or not, it will still set "an important historical precedent" for Puerto Rico.

The legislation "tells the people in Puerto Rico, our fellow US citizens, that this election is going to be aboveboard and the consequences are going to be aboveboard," Grijalva told a House committee hearing on Wednesday night.

“It is crucial to me that any proposal in Congress to decolonise Puerto Rico be informed and led by Puerto Ricans,” said Grijalva.

Republicans argued against the bill because it did not offer the option of maintaining the status quo and said it was a distraction as a US federal government shutdown looms on Friday night unless lawmakers approve a funding measure.

Race before holidays

The Caribbean island is currently a US territory whose residents are US citizens but do not have voting representation in Congress and cannot vote in presidential elections.