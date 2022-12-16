At least 23 people have been killed after a landslide struck a campsite at a Malaysian farm, officials said, with rescuers scouring the muddy terrain for nearly 10 people still missing.

Selangor state fire chief Norazam Khamis told reporters on Saturday the two bodies were found buried under a meter of mud and debris.

He said there was hope of finding survivors if they clung on to piles or branches or rocks with pockets of air but that chances were slim.

The 23 victims included six children and 13 women. Authorities were still carrying out autopsies and waiting for next of kin to identify the victims.

Norazam said rescuers were treading carefully as underground water streams may trigger further landslides.

Veronica Loi, who was camping at the site overnight and survived the landslide, said that her family was sleeping when they heard a sudden, loud sound.

"We saw the tent beside us was totally gone," she said.

Hundreds of government personnel, including police and rescuers, were seen at the gates leading to the campsite compound, while an excavator was seen entering the area from the main road.

The farm where the campsite was situated — "Father's Organic Farm" — changed its Facebook profile picture to all black on Friday.

Authorities have said the landowners did not have a license to run a campground.