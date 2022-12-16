Friday, December 16, 2022

Ukraine shoots down 60 of 76 missiles fired by Russia - army chief

Ukraine shot down 60 out of the latest 76 missiles fired at it by Russia, according to the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.

"According to preliminary data, this morning from the regions of the Caspian and Black seas, the enemy launched 76 missiles, including 72 cruise missiles (X-101, 'Kalibr', X-22) and 4 guided air missiles (X-59) at Ukrainian critical infrastructure," General Valery Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram.

Next security package for Ukraine is coming: US

The next US security assistance package for Ukraine is coming and will likely include more air defence capabilities, the White House said.

“We are going to remain undeterred in helping Ukraine defend itself against these air assaults,” John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesperson, told reporters.

The first tranche of $53 million worth of energy-related equipment and technical support for Ukraine has also arrived, he said, and includes “the kinds of equipment that they need to make emergency repairs.” He added that there would be more "coming in weeks".

Russia, UN nuclear watchdog may hold talks on Zaporizhzhia plant

Russian authorities said a new round of talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant may take place in Moscow soon.

"Contacts to prevent its shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine are now continuing. Soon, there we will follow such talks, including in Moscow. We have trust in the competence and potential of the IAEA. We keep in touch with them," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Croatia rejects joining in EU's Ukraine training mission

Croatian lawmakers narrowly rejected a proposal for its forces to join an EU mission in support of the Ukrainian military after hours of heated debate reflecting deep divisions between the premier and the country's president.

A majority of two-thirds was needed to agree on the proposal that would have included allowing up to 100 Ukrainian troops to be trained in Croatia over the next two years.

President Zoran Milanovic, who is the supreme commander of the Croatian armed forces, opposes the plan.

Of the 107 who voted in the 151-seat parliament, 97 supported it. Ten voted against. Opposition deputies said they did not want to become hostages to the top leaders' political disagreement and said the constitution does not envisage parliamentary votes on matters normally approved by the president in agreement with the government.

Ukraine needs more generators to get through winter: PM

Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses have imported about half a million power generators, but the country needs thousands more that are bigger and stronger to get through winter, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"To get through the winter, we will need about 17,000 big and industrial generating units," Shmyhal told a government meeting. "We hope to cover part of these needs with the help of our partners," he said.

Ukraine's grid operator Ukrenergo said after the latest Russian air strikes that repair times would be longer than after previous attacks and that it would take longer to restore power.

Switzerland formally adopts EU oil price cap for Russia

The Swiss government adopted further sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, in line with the European Union's latest measures on Russian crude oil and petroleum products, the cabinet said.

The additional sanctions ban the transportation of Russian oil and petroleum sold above the price cap introduced earlier this month to trade and brokering services.

EU foreign policy chief has no 'logical thinking,' Russia says over Türkiye comments

Russia lashed out at the EU's foreign policy chief over remarks lacking "any logical thinking" as they targeted Türkiye for its ties with Moscow and urged it to join the bloc's sanctions imposed in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine.

In response to a question by Anadolu Agency about Josep Borrell's comments, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova criticised the top diplomat for demeaning his position and spreading "lies and stupid things." "He is reading notes provided to him, he does not have any logical thinking, and this thinking has deeper roots, like colonialism and fascism," said Zakharova.

She asserted that Borrell and other Western officials "ignore the national interests" of Türkiye and other countries.

Eight killed in Ukrainian shelling in Luhansk: Moscow-backed governor

Ukrainian shelling in the eastern Luhansk region has left eight people dead and nearly two dozen wounded, the Moscow-backed head of the region said.

"Early this morning, the town of Stakhanov and the village of Lantratovka again came under artillery fire from the nationalists... Eight people died, another 23 of our compatriots were wounded," the Russian-backed leader of Luhansk Leonid Pasechnik said on social media.

Kremlin says Russia will draw up response to latest EU sanctions

The Kremlin has said it would study the latest package of European Union sanctions against Russia and then formulate its response.

EU leaders agreed on Thursday to provide $19 billion (18 billion euros) in financing to Ukraine next year and hit Moscow with a ninth package of sanctions. The measures designate nearly 200 more people and bar investment in Russia's mining industry, among other steps.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would study the list before responding.