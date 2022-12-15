Britain's Defence Ministry has announced it had established an independent inquiry to investigate allegations of unlawful killings by British soldiers in Afghanistan over a decade ago.

The announcement on Thursday follows a report by BBC television's Panorama programme in July that alleged soldiers from the elite Special Air Service (SAS) had killed 54 people under suspicious circumstances.

Unarmed Afghan men were routinely shot dead "in cold blood" by SAS troops during night-time raids, and weapons were planted on them to justify the crimes, the broadcaster reported following its own four-year probe.

Individuals who served with the SAS squadron on that deployment talked to the programme and said they witnessed the SAS operatives "kill unarmed people during night raids."

According to the former soldiers' account, an individual's murder was justified by planting an AK-47 assault rifle in the scene and some individuals within the force "were competing with each other to get the most kills."

The newly launched statutory inquiry — to start early next year and be chaired by senior judge Charles Haddon-Cave — will probe the alleged wrongdoing from mid-2010 to mid-2013.

It will also scrutinise the "adequacy" of the Ministry of Defence's response to the concerns raised about soldiers' conduct and "assess what lessons can be learned", the ministry said.

"If there are further lessons to learn, it is right that we consider those fully to ensure all allegations are handled appropriately and in equal measure," Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement.

He added that would "ensure our personnel are adequately protected from unnecessary reinvestigations".

Wallace said the MoD had made "a number of changes" in recent years to deal with serious allegations of wrongdoing, including creating a Defence Serious Crime Unit.

READ MORE: UK troops 'killed' dozens of unarmed men, detainees in Afghanistan

'Operational standards'

Senior officers, including General Mark Carleton-Smith, who headed UK Special Forces at the time, were aware of concerns within the SAS about the operations but failed to report them to military police, it said.