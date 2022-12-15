A new trove of files related to the November 1963 assassination of US president John F. Kennedy has been released, but the White House held some documents back, citing national security concerns.

The National Archives said on Thursday a total of 12,879 documents had been made public in the latest release.

It said that 97 percent of the records, which total approximately five million pages, held by the archives have now been released.

President Joe Biden said in a memorandum that a "limited" number of documents would continue to be held back at the request of unspecified "agencies."

Previous requests to withhold documents have come from the Central Intelligence Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"Temporary continued postponement of public disclosure of such information is necessary to protect against an identifiable harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations," Biden said.

The Warren Commission which investigated the shooting of the charismatic 46-year-old president determined that it was carried out by a former Marine sharpshooter, Lee Harvey Oswald, acting alone.

That formal conclusion has done little, however, to quell speculation that a more sinister plot was behind the murder of the 35th president of the United States.

