The Biden administration has added Chinese memory chipmaker YMTC and 21 "major" Chinese players in the artificial intelligence chip industry to a trade blacklist, broadening its crackdown on China's chip industry.

YMTC, long in the crosshairs of the US government, was added to the list on Thursday over fears it could divert American technology to previously blacklisted Chinese tech giants Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and Hikvision.

The move, laid out in the Federal Register, will bar YMTC's suppliers from shipping US goods to it without a difficult-to-obtain license.

The 21 Chinese AI chip entities being added to the trade blacklist, which includes Cambricon Technologies Corp and CETC, face an even tougher penalty, with the US government effectively blocking their access to technology made anywhere in the world with US equipment.

As the Chinese government seeks to remove barriers between its military and civilian sectors, "US national security interests require that we act decisively to deny access to advanced technologies,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea Kendler said in a statement.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer heralded the imposition of new penalties on YMTC.

"YMTC poses an immediate threat to our national security, so the Biden Administration needed to act swiftly to prevent YMTC from gaining even an inch of a military or economic advantage,” he said in a statement.

Slowing Beijing's technological, military advances

The move builds on sweeping export controls imposed on Beijing in October to slow Beijing's technological and military advances, including measures to curb China's access to US chipmaking tools and cut it off from certain chips made anywhere in the world with American equipment.