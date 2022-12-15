As the UN Security Council's resolution allowing cross-border delivery of humanitarian aid into Syria’s northwest from Türkiye will expire soon, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on called for its extension.

Cavusoglu emphasised that humanitarian aid to Syria needs to be regularly delivered in a joint press conference with his Maltese counterpart Ian Borg on Thursday.

"Humanitarian aid (to Syria) needs to be delivered regularly. For this, the relevant UN Security Council resolution 2642 needs to be extended. Its duration expires on January 10 and it was previously extended for six months. This is especially about aid to be delivered to Syrians across the border through Türkiye," he said.

More than 4 million people in Syria's northwest rely on cross-border humanitarian operations for food aid, essential medicine, and other basic humanitarian goods, according to the UN.

Türkiye-Malta ties

The Turkish foreign minister informed his Maltese counterpart about Türkiye's counter-terrorism efforts against YPG/PKK in Syria and said this situation in the country mainly causes a humanitarian issue.

Stressing that Türkiye wants to cooperate with Malta on this matter as well as other issues within the scope of the UN Security Council, Cavusoglu also commented on Libya.

"We will be in close consultation and cooperation on certain projects in Libya, the fight against illegal immigration, and the stability and future of Libya," he noted.