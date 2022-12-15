One person has been reported killed and over a dozen others injured after fresh clashes erupted between the border forces of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to Pakistani officials, the latest clashes took place on Thursday near the key Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing.

"One civilian has been killed and 12 others, including women and children, were injured," a local official of the Pakistani border area of Chaman told Reuters news agency, adding that clashes were still ongoing.

Thursday's fighting started when Pakistani forces repairing a portion of the border fence, which was damaged during an earlier clash on Sunday, came under attack from the Afghan side of the frontier, according to Zahid Saleem, chief secretary in Balochistan.

Saleem also said Afghan mortar shells had landed in civilian settlements on the Pakistani side.

The police spokesman of the Afghan province of Kandahar did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the latest fighting or the casualties.

On Sunday, cross-border shelling and gunfire killed eight Pakistani civilians and one Afghan soldier near the same crossing, which connects Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan with the southern Afghan province of Kandahar.

Both sides blamed each other for instigating Sunday's clashes.