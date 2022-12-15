At the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington DC, US President Joe Biden announced the dawn of a new era in US-Africa ties, saying the US “is ‘all in’ on Africa’s future” as it seeks to counter growing Chinese influence on the continent.

The three-day summit, which began Tuesday and is attended by African leaders from 49 countries, aims at revamping the US as a strategic partner to African countries amid competition with China.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said she wants to improve the continent’s US trade preferences programme to boost investment.

The Biden administration has pledged $55 billion for food security, climate crisis and trade partnerships, in addition to a new agreement with the African Continental Free Trade Area that will give US companies access to 1.3 billion people and a market valued at $3.4 trillion.

The summit is the first of its kind since 2014 under then-president Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, China has been holding the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation every three years since 2000, widely seen as an essential means of advancing Chinese diplomatic and commercial interests.

For nearly two decades, Beijing has ploughed funds into African infrastructure and supplied the continent with affordable consumer goods, ranging from mobile phones and solar panels to plastics.

Until now, Sub-Saharan Africa has always been a low foreign-relations priority for the US, accounting for just 1.2 percent of its total two-way trade.

However, western leaders have sharply criticised what they see as Beijing’s reluctance to address the heavy debt burden facing many African countries.

Beijing’s ambassador to Washington rejected the idea ahead of the summit, citing a report that African countries owe three times more debt to Western institutions while noting that Chinese-built hospitals, highways, airports and stadiums are “everywhere” in Africa.