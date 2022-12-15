Denmark's prime minister has presented a three-party majority coalition that crosses the left-right divide and includes the leader of the Liberal Party and a former prime minister in key jobs.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen named on Thursday former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen as the new foreign minister. Rasmussen once headed the Liberals but left it to form the centrist Moderate party that wanted to bridge the centre gap.

Rasmussen served as prime minister from 2009-2011 and again from 2015-2019.

Meanwhile, Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen was given the defence portfolio and the deputy prime minister post.

Ellemann-Jensen had campaigned against Frederiksen in the hope of building a right-wing majority but ultimately agreed to form a government with her "in Denmark's best interest".

Frederiksen's second term as prime minister looks set to be very different from her first, which ran from 2019-2022 when she led a minority Social Democratic government that relied on support from her traditional left-wing allies.

That left-wing bloc won an absolute majority in the November election, but Frederiksen chose nonetheless to form a left-right government.

She said the current global political context, with the war in Ukraine and the economic crisis, justified the move -- but convincing the Liberals to ally themselves with her is also sure to create a split on the right wing.

