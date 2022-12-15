Türkiye has expressed willingness to collaborate with Syria and Russia in its counterterror efforts.

"Currently, we want to take a step with Syria and Russia, as a trio. For this, first our intelligence organisations should come together, then our defence ministers and, then our foreign ministers should meet," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters aboard the presidential plane returning from his Turkmenistan trip.

Saying that leaders of Türkiye, Russia and Syria could also meet for talks after the meeting of intelligence, defence and foreign officials, Erdogan said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin welcomed this proposal in their latest phone talk.

Emphasizing that the PKK/YPG terror organisation is active in Syria, especially in its northern parts, Erdogan said his country will take matters into its own hands if countries like the US continue to provide "thousands of truck-loads" of weapons, ammunition, tools and equipment to terrorists in Syria.

