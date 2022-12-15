US defence firms and top Vietnamese government officials have discussed supplying military gear, including helicopters and drones, two sources with knowledge of the talks told the Reuters news agency, a new sign the country may reduce its reliance on Russian arms.

Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, Textron and IM Systems Group met with the officials on the sidelines of the country's first large-scale arms fair last week, according to the US-ASEAN Business Council, the industry body that arranged the meetings.

A source who was present at the weapons discussions said they involved the Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of National Defence.

The preliminary talks, which may not lead to any deals, come as the Southeast Asian nation seeks new suppliers and the Ukraine conflict strains the capabilities of Russia, for decades Vietnam's main military partner.

The military aggression, which Moscow calls a "special operation", has also led to strict sanctions against Russia.

"This marks the beginning of a more open-minded Vietnam People's Army to US weapons, and a willingness to engage deeper with the US in defence as a whole," said Nguyen The Phuong, a military expert and researcher at the University of New South Wales.

Military deals with the US face many potential hurdles, including that Washington might block arms sales over human rights; concerns about the impact on Hanoi's tense relations with China; high costs; and whether US-made systems can be integrated with Vietnam's legacy weapons, analysts said.

The person who attended the meetings said the companies offered a range of military gear and had "promising" discussions about non-lethal equipment, including helicopters for internal security, plus drones, radars and other systems to keep watch on the air, the sea and space.

Vietnam's defence and foreign ministries did not respond to a request for comment.

Deals with suppliers from Israel, India