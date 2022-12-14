The UN General Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution on a "zero-waste" initiative presented by Türkiye.

The landmark resolution which was presented on Wednesday with 105 other countries, highlights the efforts for sustainable development through zero-waste initiatives launched by the Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan in 2017.

The resolution of the General Assembly declared March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste.

It requires the UN chief to establish a three-year advisory board of individuals selected based on their "knowledge, experience and expertise" to promote local and national zero-waste initiatives.

It also recommends continuing the discussion on zero-waste initiatives while encouraging member states, organisations of the UN system and other international and regional organisations to implement zero-waste initiatives at all levels.

