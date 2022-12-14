Rwandan President Paul Kagame has shrugged off a soaring death toll in the Democratic Republic of Congo's east, distancing his nation from mounting bloodshed on Rwanda's doorstep.

"The problem was not created by Rwanda, and it is not Rwanda's problem. It is Congo's [DRC's] problem," Kagame told an audience off-site from the US-Africa Summit in Washington on Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation by the UN mission in DRC found that 131 men, women and children were shot dead or hacked to death late last month as part of reprisals against the civilian population by M23 rebels.

The insurgency is widely believed to be armed and supported by Rwanda, but Kagame disavowed any link to the group's actions: "I cannot be responsible for... Congolese of Rwandan descent in Congo who are being denied their rights as citizens," he said.

Fighting in the eastern North Kivu region has aggravated already tense relations between DR Congo and Rwanda.

Kinshasa expelled the Rwandan ambassador on October 29.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi said on Tuesday in a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that his country was a victim of an "aggression which is hidden, but it's from Rwanda, and this has been destabilising."

The UN's top representative for the conflict told the Security Council last week the M23 armed group is to blame for a security situation, beginning October 20, that "has deteriorated dramatically."

"An estimated additional 370,000 people have been uprooted and forced from their homes in the latest round of hostilities involving the M23," Bintou Keita said.

