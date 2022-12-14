Peru’s new government has declared a 30-day national emergency amid violent protests following the ouster of President Pedro Castillo, suspending the rights of people to gather and move freely across the Andean nation.

"The National Police, with the support of the Armed Forces, will ensure the control throughout the national territory of personal property and, above all, strategic infrastructure and the safety and well-being of all Peruvians,” Defence Minister Luis Otarola Penaranda announced on Wednesday.

Otarola said the declaration "means the suspension of the rights of assembly and freedom of movement."

He said the government has not determined whether a curfew will be imposed.

Peru's new president, Dina Boluarte, pleaded for calm as demonstrations continue against her and the Congress that ousted her predecessor.

Answering demands for immediate elections, she suggested they could be held a year from now, four months before her earlier proposal, which placated no one.

"Peru cannot overflow with blood," Boluarte said as she floated the possibility of scheduling general elections for December 2023 to reporters, just before a hearing to determine whether Castillo will remain jailed for 18 months while authorities build a rebellion case against him.

The judge then postponed the hearing because Castillo refused to participate.

Protests across the country