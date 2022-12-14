President Joe Biden has called for a long-term partnership with Africa rooted both in trade and good governance as US businesses unveiled billions of dollars for the continent where China has become a top player.

Addressing a summit that brought 49 African leaders to the Washington cold on Wednesday, Biden avoided uttering Beijing's name but made clear the United States would take a different approach.

At the first gathering since Barack Obama invited African leaders in 2014, Biden said the United States sought "partnerships — not to create political obligation, to foster dependence, but to spur shared success and opportunity."

"When Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds. The whole world succeeds," Biden said.

The Biden administration is laying out more than $55 billion in support over the three-day summit and on Wednesday welcomed US and African businesses, which promised more than $15 billion in trade deals.

Biden highlighted "the core values that unite our people — all our people, especially young people: freedom, opportunity, transparency, good governance."

"Africa's economic transition depends on good government, healthy populations and reliable and affordable energy," he said.

Biden announced a $100 million aid package for clean energy and the White House announced another $800 million in public and private financing for digital development in Africa.

In the past decade, China has surpassed the United States in investing in Africa, mainly through evident infrastructure projects, often funded through loans that have totalled more than $120 billion since the start of the century.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday warned African leaders that both China and Russia were "destabilising" the continent, saying Beijing's mega-contracts lacked transparency.

Investing in technology

In one of its biggest corporate announcements, credit card leader Visa said it would pump $1 billion into Africa to develop digital payments — an area in which China has emerged as a global leader.

Cisco and partner Cybastion said they would commit $858 million to bolster cybersecurity through 10 contracts across Africa, addressing a vulnerability that has held up online development.

The ABD Group said it would commit $500 million starting in Ivory Coast to adopt cloud technology through data centres that can work with major US technology firms.

Technology leader Microsoft said it would employ satellites to bring internet access to some 10 million people, half of them in Africa, hoping to bridge a digital divide that has held back the continent.

The project will prioritise internet access in parts of Egypt, Senegal and Angola that have not had access to the internet, often due to unreliable electricity.