The first prototype of Bayraktar Kizilelma, National Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle System (MIUS) developed by Baykar Technologies, has finally flown, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Selcuk Bayraktar said.

"We could not keep it anymore on the ground. It flew! Thanks to our Lord," Bayraktar said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Türkiye's latest drone Kizilelma (red apple) will take the country's defence industry to new heights, according to its manufacturer Baykar.

'Kizilelma will ensure self-sufficiency'

Speaking to Türkiye Innovation Week, organised by the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) in Istanbul earlier this week, Haluk Bayraktar said the aircraft, with low detectability and hypersonic speed, is a very critical and strategic project.