WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bulgaria impasse grinds as parliament rejects technocrat government
Prime Minister-designate Nikolay Gabrovski fails to secure a majority in the 240-seat National Assembly, with only 113 legislators backing him and 125 others opposing.
Bulgaria impasse grinds as parliament rejects technocrat government
GERB's failure to garner enough support for Nikolay Gabrovski (C) brings closer the possibility for a new snap vote in the spring, the fifth general election in two years that analysts say might produce a similarly fragmented parliament. / AP
By Fatıma Taşkömür
December 14, 2022

Bulgaria's parliament has rejected a government proposed by the centre-right GERB party, failing to resolve the years-long political impasse that has gripped the EU country.

Prime Minister-designate Nikolay Gabrovski, 51, a renowned neurosurgeon who had proposed a technocratic Cabinet, failed to secure a majority in the 240-seat National Assembly on Wednesday, where only 113 legislators voted for his proposed government and 125 rejected it.

The GERB party placed first in Bulgaria's October election but has only 67 members in parliament.

Party leader Boyko Borissov, who led three governments as prime minister between 2009 and early 2021, lost much of his public charisma because of public allegations of corruption practices and links to oligarchs that sparked protests.

READ MORE: Croatia to join EU's open travel zone but Romania, Bulgaria kept out

Political stalemate 

RECOMMENDED

Analysts said the only chance for Borissov’s party to lead another government was naming a non-partisan candidate for prime minister to show flexibility and readiness for dialogue. 

GERB's lack of allies in parliament doomed the attempt to put Gabrovski in office.

According to the Bulgarian Constitution, the country’s president must hand the mandate to the second-largest group in parliament, the We Continue the Change party led by former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, and if it also fails, to a third party.

If all three mandates are returned unsuccessfully, the president would call a snap general election, the fifth in two years.

Experts fear the enduring political stalemate could jeopardise the utilisation of EU funds under the country’s national recovery and resilience plan, as well as the Balkan country's planned accession to the eurozone on January 1, 2024.

READ MORE: Bulgarians head to polls for fourth election in 18 months

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker