For years, relations have been tense between the Albanian-led government in Kosovo and ethnic Serbs, who are a minority within the Republic of Kosovo but strongly backed by the Serbian government from across the border.

This summer, tensions flared up in Kosovo as hundreds of ethnic Serbs blocked the traffic toward Jarinje and Brnjak crossings with the Serbian border in the north, by parking heavy vehicles on roads. And some ethnic Serbs took out guns in protest against the Pristina government's plan to make residents replace their Serbian-issued licence plates with the ones issued by the Kosovar administration. The two border crossings were later closed by Kosovo police as some unknown gunmen allegedly fired on officers.

Since many ethnic Serbs do not acknowledge Kosovo's independence, some 50,000 residents in several regions in northern Kosovo refused to use Kosovan licence plates.

The Kosovo government delayed putting the new regulations into effect after tensions ran high, with the EU mediating an agreement between the two parties, reducing the strain.

However, the arrest of a former Serb police officer on December 10 served as the catalyst for the most recent protests. Serb protestors and the local police exchanged gunfire.

Serbia increased its military strength and warned that it would not remain silent if Serbs in Kosovo were targeted.

Aleksandar Vucic, the president of Serbia, has called for deploying Serb forces to northern Kosovo, further escalating concerns of a resurgence of the conflict that is frozen since 1999 after costing at least 10,000 lives and leaving over 1 million people homeless.

Here’s a close look at why this tension raised concerns.

How did the Kosovo-Serbia conflict reignite?