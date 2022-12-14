WORLD
Türkiye continues to engage with Russia, Ukraine to end conflict: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes that Ankara's diplomatic efforts for achieving a ceasefire and lasting peace in the region will bear fruit.
Erdogan med Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, and Turkmen leader Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Wednesday in the western Turkmen city of Awaza. / AA
By Abid Sultan
December 14, 2022

Türkiye continues its talks with both Russia and Ukraine to end the ongoing war, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said during the first summit between leaders of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

"We witnessed, along with the grain agreement and exchange of prisoners, the way to peace can be paved if diplomacy is given an opportunity,” Erdogan told a trilateral summit between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, on Wednesday mentioning Turkish-brokered agreements between the two sides.

"We continue our talks with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy in this direction. Hopefully, we will first achieve a ceasefire and then lasting peace in our region."

Deepening cooperation

Erdogan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Turkmen leader Serdar Berdimuhamedov met on Wednesday in the western Turkmen city of Awaza to address steps to further deepen cooperation between the three countries in various areas, particularly trade, energy, and transportation.

The Turkish leader also said the trio needs to start working on transporting Turkmen natural gas to Western markets.

"We are ready to work on transferring electricity from Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan to our country," Erdogan said.

Erdogan also said Turkmenistan's full membership in the Organization of Turkic States would strengthen the group. Since 2021, Turkmenistan has had observer status in the group.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
