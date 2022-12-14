Eight suspects linked to the Daesh terror group have been arrested in Türkiye’s southern Mersin province, security sources said.

Operations are ongoing to nab two more suspects, said the sources on Wednesday, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The individuals nabbed in Mersin provided financial and logistical support to the terrorist group, and were also active in conflict zones, the sources added.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.