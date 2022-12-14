Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has describedit as “the most difficult area” in the offensive by Russia. An expert has dubbed it the “Stalingrad” of Ukraine. And yet another has called it the “meat grinder” in a war that has raged for nearly 10 months.

So what makes Bakhmut such a crucial front in the Ukraine war? And why is Russia putting in so many resources to capture a small city that “would have limitedoperational value”?

For the uninitiated, Bakhmut is located on a strategic supply line between Donetsk and Luhansk, the two separatist-held regions in Ukraine’s Donbass region, which Russia claimed to have annexed a few months ago.

Experts agree that the capture of Bakhmut could potentially change the course of the conflict and give Russia a platform to launch a broader campaign across many parts of Ukraine.

Even more importantly, Bakhmut, a word with a Turkic origin, which literally means steppe horse, has now become a prestige issue for Moscow, according to Esref Yalinkilicli, a Moscow-based Eurasia analyst.

After the “painful experience” of losing Kherson – the only regional capital Russia had managed to capture in its Ukraine offensive – and facing drone attacks deep inside its territory, Moscow is eager for a success story it can showcase to its public, Yalinkilicli says.

“A Russian defeat might lead to other potential losses across the Donbass region. The Russians might even lose Donetsk to Ukraine,” says Yalinkilicli. On the other hand, if the Ukrainians force Russia to withdraw from areas around the city, it might give them much confidence to reclaim other Russian-controlled regions in the east.

Yalinkilicli also draws attention to the fact that the notorious Wagner Group’s mercenaries are actively participating in the Bakhmut fighting. “It is a clear sign of how much Russia gives importance to Bakhmut’s capture,” he says.

Bakhmut’s capture might also open the Russian military’s path to Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, two important industrial centres of Ukraine in the energy-rich Donbass region. Slowly feeling the effects of the sweeping western sanctions, Russia needs industrial output while seeking to deprive Ukraine of natural and economic resources.

Russian speakers are in the majority in Donetsk and Luhansk, and there is a general feeling that if Moscow can not hold onto these areas, it’s much less likely that Russia can keep other Ukrainian regions, according to the expert.

In troubling signs, Russia has seen its hold on the Donbass region – which holds 92.4 percent of Ukrainian coal reserves – significantly diminish in recent months, from 65 percent at the start of the offensive to about half of the region, the analyst says citing official Russian data.