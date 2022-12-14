WORLD
Thousands protest in Greece over police killing of Roma teen
Sixteen-year-old Kostas Fragoulis, who was shot in the head during a police chase on December 5, was pronounced dead on Tuesday.
Dozens of demonstrators in Athens and Thessaloniki have been arrested by police. / AP
By Abid Sultan
December 14, 2022

Thousands of people have staged a protest in Greece over the death of a teenager from the Roma community who was shot last week during a police chase, local media reported.

Tuesday's largest demonstrations took place in the capital Athens and the northern port city of Thessaloniki with protestors chanting slogans against the police and “racist” policies by the state, according to Greek media.

The police alleged they were hit by stones and Molotov cocktails thrown by some hooded protestors in Athens, news outlets close to the opposition claimed that police fired gas bombs at protestors.

On December 5, sixteen-year-old Kostas Fragoulis was shot in the head during a police chase after he allegedly left a gas station without paying a €20 ($21) bill.

Dozens arrested

After fighting for his life in a hospital intensive care unit (ICU) for eight days, he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Dozens of demonstrators in Athens and Thessaloniki were arrested according to the media and police.

The police officer who fired the fatal shots has been suspended and faces charges of attempted manslaughter with possible intent and illegally firing his weapon.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
