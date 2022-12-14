The presidents of Argentina, Colombia, Bolivia and Mexico have signed a joint statement calling for the rights and health of Peru's ousted President Pedro Castillo to be guaranteed and the "popular will" of the Peruvian people to be respected amid the volatile political situation in the country.

"The governments of the Argentine Republic, the Republic of Colombia, the United Mexican States and the Plurinational State of Bolivia express their deep concern over the recent events that resulted in the removal and detention of Jose Pedro Castillo Terrones, President of the Republic of Peru," said the statement on Tuesday.

It was signed by the leaders of the four countries — Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Bolivian President Luis Arce.

It said that from the day of Castillo's election, he was "the victim of undemocratic harassment" and went on to call for "all the actors involved in the previous process to prioritise the will of the citizens that was decided at the polls."

"We urge those who make up the institutions (in Peru) to refrain from reversing the popular will expressed with free suffrage," it added.

The statement concluded by calling on Peruvian authorities to fully respect Castillo's human rights and for him to be given "guaranteed judicial protection."

Earlier on Tuesday, Mexican President Lopez Obrador announced at a news conference that he still recognises Castillo as Peru's president, saying the decision behind his removal was grounded in "anti-democratic flaws."

Lopez Obrador also insisted that he would not recognise Dina Boluarte, the president elected by Peru's Congress, as the country's legitimate leader.