Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Kiev secures release of 64 Ukrainians, US citizen in prisoner swap with Russia

Ukraine has secured the release of 64 Ukrainian members of the military and one US citizen in its latest prisoner swap with Russian forces.

Ukraine presidency's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on social media that the soldiers fought in Donetsk and Luhansk - in particular participated in the defence of the city of Bakhmut.

The lone American was identified as Suedi Murekezi, who Russia said was arrested in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine in June and was charged with attending anti-Russian protests and inciting "ethnic hatred."

Citing his lawyer, TASS said Murekezi was born in Rwanda and moved to the United States with his family in 1994. The lawyer said Murekezi worked in a nightclub in Kherson city and denied his client was a combatant. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby later confirmed that an American was released by Russia, although he did not mention his name.

Ukraine tells IOC chief it opposes Russian athletes at 2024 Olympics

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that his country opposes the idea of Russian athletes taking part in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, the presidential office said.

Zelenskyy, noting that 184 Ukrainian athletes had died in the war with Russia, spoke to IOC President Thomas Bach, who last week said the participation of Russian and Belarusian sportsmen and women at the 2024 Olympics was still unclear.

"One cannot try to be neutral when the foundations of peaceful life are being destroyed, and universal human values are being ignored," Zelenskyy's office quoted him as saying.

New Red Cross chief says ready to go to Russia for POWs

The new head of the International Committee of the Red Cross says she was prepared to go to Moscow to discuss access to prisoners of war (POWs).

Mirjana Spoljaric, who took the ICRC reins in October, told reporters in Geneva she had personally been "speaking with Russian counterparts."

Speaking at ICRC headquarters just days after returning from Ukraine, she said the organisation was intent on gaining access to POWs taken by both sides since the conflict started.

Pope Francis calls for donation to Ukraine during Christmas

Pope Francis has called on people to spend less on Christmas presents and celebrations, and donate the money saved to those in war-ravaged Ukraine.

"It is nice to celebrate Christmas. But let's lower the level of Christmas spending a bit," Francis said in his weekly general audience at the Vatican.

"Let's have a more humble Christmas, with more humble gifts. Let's send what we save to the Ukrainian people, who need it," he said.

French TV regulator urges Eutelsat to stop broadcasting three Russian channels

French broadcasting authority Arcom is calling on the satellite company Eutelsat to stop carrying three Russian TV channels.

Arcom said it notified Eutelsat it needed to stop broadcasting Rossiya 1, Perviy Kanal and NTV, whose programmes on the war in Ukraine "include repeated incitement to hatred and violence and numerous shortcomings to honesty of information."

France's top administrative court last week ordered the regulator to review its initial decision over the distribution of the three channels in a win for Reporters Without Borders.

Ukraine to increase bonuses for staff at nuclear plant who remain loyal

Ukrainian atomic energy agency Energoatom has announced it would offer higher bonuses to the staff at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station who remain loyal to Kiev.

The plant in southern Ukraine, Europe's largest, has been under Russian control since shortly after February 24 operation in Ukraine, but is still operated by its Ukrainian staff.

Energoatom also dismissed as "another shameless lie" the statement from Russia that Ukrainian workers would not be paid after January 1 if they did not sign contracts with Russia's nuclear energy company, Rosatom.

Security forces raid Ukrainian Orthodox Church monasteries in 9 regions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reported that it raided monasteries of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) in nine different regions of the country as a crackdown continues on churches allegedly loyal to Russia.