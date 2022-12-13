WORLD
2 MIN READ
France sentences eight over 2016 truck attack in Nice
A French court ordered prison terms for eight suspects charged in the 2016 terror attack, where an attacker ploughed his truck into a crowd celebrating a national holiday.
France sentences eight over 2016 truck attack in Nice
Daesh claimed responsibility a few days after the Nice rampage. / AFP Archive
By Fatıma Taşkömür
December 13, 2022

A French court has found seven men and one woman guilty for their roles in a 2016 truck rampage in the southern city of Nice in which 86 people were killed.

The court on Tuesday gave two men the most severe sentences of 18 years behind bars for helping Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian resident, prepare an attack that also injured over 450.

Bouhlel was shot dead by police on the spot after causing devastation and chaos on a two km (1.2 miles) stretch of Nice's seaside boulevard, where families had been celebrating Bastille Day, France's national holiday.

The Paris court found Mohamed Ghraieb, the main defendant and a friend of Bouhlel, guilty of belonging to a terrorist organisation and handed him an 18-year prison sentence.

The judges also found Chokri Chafroud and Ramzi Arefa, two other high-profile defendants - who had been accused of helping Bouhlel to obtain weapons and the truck - guilty of belonging to a terrorist organisation. 

They were handed jail sentences of 18 and 12 years, respectively.

RECOMMENDED

Five other people were handed sentences of two to eight years.

None of the defendants was accused of taking part in the attack or even of complicity - a decision which survivors said they were struggling with.

Daesh claimed responsibility a few days after the Nice rampage but offered no proof that the attacker, who had a record of domestic violence and petty crime, had had any direct contact with the group.

READ MORE: France devastated after brutal truck attack on Bastille Day

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker