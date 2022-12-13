WORLD
Migrants including children ‘die of thirst’ in Chadian desert
Since 2014, more than 5,600 deaths or disappearances of migrants have been documented while transiting through the Sahara, with 149 deaths recorded this year.
Chad is a landlocked country in central Africa which borders Libya to the north and is traversed by African migrants trying to reach the Mediterranean. (File) / AA
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
December 13, 2022

The bodies of 27 migrants believed to have died of thirst have been found in the Chadian desert, according to the UN migration agency.

The migrants reportedly left Moussoro, a crossroads town in central Chad, 17 months ago on a pick-up truck, said the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

“It is believed the truck got lost in the deep desert, broke down due to mechanical issues and the migrants subsequently died of thirst,” it said.

Four of the 27 people were children.

Chad is a landlocked country in central Africa which borders Libya to the north and is traversed by African migrants trying to reach the Mediterranean.

A huge part of the country is the sparsely populated Sahara.

IOM has documented the deaths and disappearances of more than 5,600 people transiting through the Sahara since 2014, with 149 deaths recorded so far in 2022, it said.

Since 2014, 110 migrant deaths have been recorded in Chad, although the numbers are likely higher since many deaths go unrecorded, the agency added.

READ MORE: Over 40 migrants reported dead in Sahara after truck breakdown

SOURCE:Reuters
