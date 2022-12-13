The bodies of 27 migrants believed to have died of thirst have been found in the Chadian desert, according to the UN migration agency.

The migrants reportedly left Moussoro, a crossroads town in central Chad, 17 months ago on a pick-up truck, said the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

“It is believed the truck got lost in the deep desert, broke down due to mechanical issues and the migrants subsequently died of thirst,” it said.

Four of the 27 people were children.

Chad is a landlocked country in central Africa which borders Libya to the north and is traversed by African migrants trying to reach the Mediterranean.