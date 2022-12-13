Türkiye will never compromise on terror attacks, the country's president has said, adding that he asked Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to take steps along these lines.

"It is not possible for Türkiye to remain silent on terror attacks launched from northern Syria," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, speaking at a press conference in Ankara.

"We asked for Russia's support for making mutual decisions and maybe acting together to take steps together here (in northern Syria)," he continued.

Ankara will not "give a date" for anti-terrorism operations, it'll simply take action, he said.

Ankara has hinted at starting a ground operation in northern Syria after launching Operation Claw-Sword in northern Iraq and Syria in November, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group PKK/YPG, which has illegal hideouts in the region.