Türkiye's Togg aims to enter European market in 2024
A top official of the firm that has launched the country's first-ever electric car says they are focusing on Scandinavian countries first.
Starting the project in 2018, Togg began the mass production phase last October. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
December 13, 2022

Türkiye's electric car brand Togg aims to enter the European market by the end of 2024, the CEO has said.

Speaking to Turkish-German Economy Forum in the capital Berlin, Gurcan Karakas said the firm will "probably enter markets of Scandinavian countries first."

Scandinavian countries are more open to new brands, more open to electric vehicles, and their infrastructure is more widespread, he added.

He also said the firm sent its car to Berlin two weeks ago for the testing phase.

Starting the project in 2018, Togg began the mass production phase last October.

Togg will make its debut in the market in the first quarter of 2023 with the SUV, its first smart device in the C segment, after the completion of homologation tests.

It will produce five different models – SUV, sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV, and B-MPV – until 2030 and own its intellectual and industrial property rights.

Its new fleet of cars features next-generation lithium-ion batteries that can be charged to 80 percent in around 30 minutes and reach a range of up to 500 kilometres.

READ MORE: 'Fulfillment of a 60-year dream': Türkiye rolls out first electric car TOGG

SOURCE:AA
