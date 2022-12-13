Tensions flared up once again along the disputed border between India and China after a scuffle between troops of the nuclear-armed neighbours in the Tawang sector of India’s Arunachal Pradesh state, two years after deadly border clashes sparked heightened hostilities between the neighbours.

The troops engaged in “hand-to-hand fighting” last week that led to an undisclosed number of injuries on both sides, the Indian army said.

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament on Tuesday that the latest violence was sparked after Indian troops stopped Chinese forces from entering Indian territory last week.

Afterwards, “both sides immediately disengaged from the area”, and a meeting between regional commanders was held to discuss the issue, according to the Indian army.

But China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin countered the Indian version, saying that Indian troops “illegally crossed the border”, adding that the “border situation is stable overall.”

The incident raised fears of a repeat of the bloody clashes of 2020 along another section of the disputed border drawn by the British colonial rulers.

Here’s how the border dispute has shaped ties between the Asian neighbours:

Disputed Line of Actual Control

The two neighbours fought a bitter war in 1962 that spilled into Ladakh, where India lost a portion of land called Chinese-administered Kashmir, or Aksai Chin. The two sides have been trying since the early 1990s to settle their dispute without success.

The most serious dispute is over China’s claims that India’s northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh is part of Tibet, which India rejects.

China claims about 90,000 square kilometres of territory in India’s northeast, while India says China occupies 38,000 square kilometres of its territory in the Aksai Chin Plateau in the Himalayas, a contiguous part of India-administred Kashmir.

Since the war, India and China have had simmering disputes along the de facto border known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – a 3,800-kilometre frontier between the Asian giants.

Deadly clashes of 2020

A standoff began in early May of 2020 when large contingents of Chinese soldiers entered deep inside Indian-administered Kashmir’s Ladakh region at three places, erecting tents and posts.

Indian officials said the Chinese soldiers ignored repeated verbal warnings to leave, triggering shouting matches, stone-throwing and fistfights.

China said its moves came in response to India’s construction of defence facilities across the frontier into Chinese territory in the Galwan Valley region. India also mobilised thousands of soldiers and armouries.

In August, the crisis in the remote region of eastern Ladakh entered a new phase when the Indian army claimed it pushed back an attempt by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to alter the LAC in a new area on the southern bank of Pangong lake.