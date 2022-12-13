Iran has announced fresh sanctions on dozens of European Union and British officials and entities in a reciprocal move, accusing them of “deliberate actions in supporting terrorism”.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said it was designating 23 individuals and 9 entities, including prominent lawmakers, military figures and media groups.

“Due to their deliberate support for terrorism and terrorist organisations as well as incitement to terrorism, violence, and hatred that has fueled riots, violence, terrorist acts, and human rights violations, the foreign ministry imposes sanctions on the EU officials and entities,” the statement said.

The Iranian move came hours after EU foreign ministers imposed new sanctions against Iran amid months-long protests in the country.

The protests were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of morality police in mid-September, which also sparked fresh tensions between Tehran and the West.

Officials, entities targeted

The sanctioned British military officials include Ken McCallum, chief of the UK’s spy agency MI5; Tony Radakin, UK’s chief of the defence staff; and Robert Jenrich, the minister of state for immigration.

The British entities being sanctioned are: the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change; Royal Air Force Menwith Hill; the UK Naval Support Facility in Bahrain; and the British Committee for Iran Freedom.

The EU individuals slapped with sanctions include German politicians, former French lawmakers, as well as Bernard Kouchner, the co-founder of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

Two German companies, Water Engineering Trading GmbH and Gidlemeister Projekta GmbH, were also sanctioned for “manufacturing” chemical weapons used by former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.