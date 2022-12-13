Five more protesters have died in Peru as violent demonstrations over the ousting of the former president showed no sign of calming, despite his successor's efforts to quell the unrest.

Seven people, including three teenagers, have died in escalating protests since the leftist Pedro Castillo was accused of an attempted coup, impeached, and arrested last week.

New President Dina Boluarte tried to ease tensions on Sunday, announcing she would seek to hold elections two years early and declaring a state of emergency in flashpoint areas.

But that had little effect as protesters continued to demand her resignation on Monday, blocking roads in several cities around the country with logs, rocks, and burning tires.

Some 2,000 protesters smashed runway lighting, burned security booths, and forced the airport's closure in Peru's second-largest city, Arequipa, for several hours on Monday before police dispersed them with tear gas.

Around 100 Castillo supporters were camped out in front of the police facility in Lima, where he is being held, demanding his release and return to the office.

READ MORE: Protests grow against Peru's new president

"We have been sleeping here for four nights, and we will continue until we get the president back to the (presidential) palace," protester Ana Karina Ramos told AFP with tears in her eyes.

Also on Monday in Apurimac, demonstrators torched the public prosecutor's office and a police station.

In Arequipa, protesters occupied one of the largest factories in the country, owned by the dairy company Gloria.

Train services between Cusco and Machu Picchu, Peru's best-known tourist site, will be suspended from Tuesday to ensure passenger safety ahead of a national strike called for by Castillo supporters, the rail operator said.

Aviation authorities said that Cusco's international airport was also closed after protesters attempted to "violently enter" it on Monday.

UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Marta Hurtado warned that "the situation may escalate further" and urged "all involved to exercise restraint".

Hurtado also called on authorities to "allow people to exercise their rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of opinion and expression".